May the 4th Star Wars Disney+ new releases: Clone Wars, Mandalorian

Today we’re taking a peek at what Disney+ has in store for Star Wars day, aka May the 4th (be with you). While this wouldn’ve been a fantastic point at which to premiere new episodes of The Mandalorian, that’s not exactly what the team at Disney has in mind. Instead, alongside the final episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, they’ve got a documentary series about The Mandalorian that’s basically as long as The Mandalorian itself!

First, the final episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. That’ll be the Series Finale, the last episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, FOR REAL this time. That series originally ended at a jolt, with several episodes still in-the-making, and Disney decided they’d go ahead and utilize what we still in the barrel to create a final “season” of the show.

Now they’ve got a far more “clean” ending to the series, and a good way to introduce Ahsoka to The Mandalorian. An interesting tidbit that ALSO broke this week – apparently Rosario Dawson’s “role” as Ashoka is “not confirmed yet.” The interview with Variety seemed more keen to suggest she’d play a new Q in Star Trek, but made clear she wasn’t quite solidly a part of the Star Wars universe just yet.

The Mandalorian will get its own documentary series called “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian.” Per the announcement this week, “Each chapter explores a different facet of the first live-action Star Wars television show through interviews, never-before-seen footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by Jon Favreau.”

This is a real Lord of the Rings type situation, where there’s at LEAST as much documentary footage in the making here as there was final presentable filmed material. It’s a feeding frenzy!

As for the rest of The Mandalorian, we’ve still got some waiting to do. The next episode (episode 1 for season 2) will premiere in October of 2020. That’s confirmed by Disney – and there’s no reason to believe that it’ll come any time sooner!