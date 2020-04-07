Mech added to No Man’s Sky for exploration and combat

Hello Games keeps rolling out free content for No Man’s Sky. The latest is a giant mech suit that players can build for exploration and combat. It’s called the Minotaur, and it’s live right now, part of the Exo Mech Update.

After a controversial launch, No Man’s Sky hit its stride with the Beyond update, which launched in the summer of 2019. Since that time Hello Games has focused on continuous improvement. The new Minotaur is quite an upgrade, and is even fully compatible with the game’s virtual reality mode on PC platforms and PlayStation VR.

The Minotaur mech features a jetpack that allows it to jump and slide, an immersive cockpit with multiple active display panels, and has optional top-mounted tools and weaponry. You can even call it down from your orbiting freighter, just like in the first-person shooter Titanfall. Best of all, it’s immune to all planetary hazards. That should dramatically expand the survivability of players looking to explore strange new planets and live off the land once they touch down.

The Exo Mech Update also includes additional new exocraft features, including solar panels for recharging their engines and improved scanning. It’s now live on all platforms.

