Media Markt with great discount campaign: Strong 4K TV more greatly reduced

This Sony TV is top class and really affordable at 699 euros: The device has a 55-inch screen diagonal (139 centimeters) and its resolution is 3,840 x 2,160 pixels (4K / UHD). The TV supports HDR playback and is equipped with tuners for DVB-T2, DVB-S (2) and DVB-C for digital HD reception. Thanks to Android TV, you can install countless apps and bring a lot of content to the TV from the Internet via WiFi or LAN. Of course, it also includes all important video-on-demand services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Co.
Product details:
- Price: 699 euros (view at Media Markt)
- Display: 55 inch LED
- Operating system: Android TV
- Types of reception: DVB-T2 HD, DVB-C, DVB-S, DVB-S2
- Features: Teletext, EPG, PAP, parental controls, hotel mode, Wi-Fi Direct, USB multi-format media player, USB recording function, eco mode, sleep timer, voice control, app control
- Sound: 2 x 10 watt speakers, ClearAudio +, S-Force Front Surround, S-Master digital amplifier, bass reflex speaker
- Connections: 4x HDMI (1x ARC), 3x USB, 1x SCART, 1x headphone / subwoofer OUT, 1x audio IN / OUT, 1x LAN
- Power consumption in the on state: 145 watts
- Annual energy consumption: 201 kWh
- Standby power consumption: 0.5 watts