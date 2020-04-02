MediaMarkt reduced Sony WH-1000XM3 – for only 30 minutes

MediaMarkt today reduced the BT headphones Sony WH-1000XM3. This gives the best price of 222 euros for the model – but this is only valid for 30 minutes.

If you are looking for good headphones with active noise cancellation, you often end up with Bose or Sony. The Sony WH-1000XM3, already introduced in 2018, has proven itself at Sony. This offers the HD processor QN1, which should enable noise canceling and optimize the sound. There is also a USB-C connection, audio with DSEE HX and LDAC and a battery life of up to 30 hours with NC.

The price of the Sony WH-1000XM3 was 379 euros. According to the price comparison, it is of course now much cheaper to get. However, no established shop can beat the price of MediaMarkt. However, the offer is only valid for 30 minutes, i.e. from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

