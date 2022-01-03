Meet Richard Browning, the inventor of the gravity-defying jet suit, who has been dubbed the “real-life Iron Man” and can fly at 85 mph.

Richard Browning, the inventor of the gravity-defying jet suit, has been dubbed the “real-life Iron Man” and can fly at speeds of up to 85 mph.

He’s a two-time world champion, ultramarathon runner, and former Royal Marine Reservist, and he’s friends with Tom Cruise.

Richard Browning, a British daredevil inventor, has raised the stakes by developing a super-fast gravity-defying jet suit that could save lives.

The 41-year-old has made human flight a reality. He has been dubbed the “real life Iron Man.”

His £340,000 suit, which has more horsepower than a Bugatti Veyron supercar, allows him to fly at speeds of up to 85 mph and up to 12,000 feet.

And it appears that there is no limit to what can be done.

Paramedics are currently being trained to wear the technology, which will allow them to fly to injured hikers stuck on the tops of Britain’s mountains.

It means that emergency crews could reach the summit of peaks like Bowfell in the Lake District in 90 seconds instead of 25 minutes on foot, potentially saving lives.

“The jet suit allows you to fly and move in a completely free, three-dimensional manner, almost like a superhero,” said Richard, founder and chief test pilot at Gravity Industries.

“We’re only scratching the surface of what our technology can do.”

The potentially life-saving invention was described as “awesome” by the Great North Air Ambulance Service, which responds to over 1,500 callouts per year.

It may not be long before Hollywood recognizes the potential of Richard’s invention, and we see James Bond or Mission: Impossible agent Ethan Hunt taking to the skies.

Richard, on the other hand, didn’t set out to revolutionize human transportation or become a Hollywood hero.

Instead, four years ago, his “crazy idea” “simply got out of hand.”

Richard worked as an oil trader in London for 16 years before deciding to leave to pursue his dream of flying.

“I had a perfectly good career in Canary Wharf and honestly just got into this for fun,” he said.

“We didn’t think we’d be able to create a mainstream mode of transportation.”

We didn’t set out to build an Iron Man suit, either.

“It was more about giving the human mind and body just the right amount of horsepower without using computers or any other technology.”

“It sounds ridiculous, but it turned out to be a lot better than we expected.

“There was no business rationale behind it; it was just for fun and challenge.”

The suit is powered by jet fuel or road diesel, and it has five engines that can lift a human off the ground…

