Meet the robot influencers who are earning up to £9 million a year on Instagram

While social media was once just seen as a hobby, it’s now a lucrative career for many influencers around the world.

Now, it seems that even robots are trying their hands at social media, with many raking in huge amounts of money.

A new report by OnBuy has revealed just how much money these ‘virtual influencers’ can make on Instagram.

OnBuy explained: “‘Virtual influencers’ – also known as robot or CGI influencers – are on the rise. They’re fictional computer generated ‘people’ who have the realistic characteristics, features, and personalities of humans.

“They are becoming a real force to be reckoned with in the influencer marketing industry, taking social media by storm. And with more and more emerging on Instagram every week, and brands queuing up to work with them, could this be the end for human influencers?”

Using Influencer Marketing Hub’s Sponsored Post Money Calculator, OnBuy predicts that the highest-paid robot influencer is Lil Miquela, who boasts an impressive 2.5 million followers.

The team’s analysis indicates that Lil Miquela earns around £6,550 per sponsored post on her Instagram account.

This means the robot could potentially earn a whopping £8,960,000 per year.

Coming in behind Lil Miquela is Noonoouri, a virtual influencer created by graphic designer Joerg Zuber.

Amazingly, Noonoouri has already worked with several big names, including Dior and Kim Kardashian.

With 362,000 followers, OnBuy estimates that the influencer earns around £1,382 per sponsored post, and could rake in over £2 million a year.

OnBuy added: “Japanese virtual influencer, Imma, claims third place. Interested in Japanese culture, film and art, her kawaii posts reach 237,000 Instagram users and could earn her an impressive half a million per year (£498,303.44) – 13 times more than the average UK salary – and £908 per post!”

Other notable robot influencers include Bermuda Is Bae (estimated to earn £440,182/year), Shudu (estimated to earn £96,000/year) and Ami Yamato (estimated to earn £53,000/year).