Men create AI girlfriends in order to verbally abuse them and brag about brutal online chats.

Replika, a smartphone app, uses machine learning technology to allow users to have near-coherent text conversations with chatbots.

The chatboxes in the app are designed to act as AI friends or mentors.

The service is described as “always here to listen and talk” and “always on your side” on the app’s website as well.

However, it appears that the majority of Replika users are creating on-demand romantic and sexual AI partners.

Many of these hybrid relationships appear to be plagued by abusive conversation, with human men primarily tormenting their AI girlfriends.

There are even forums on the social media platform Reddit where members share details of their online abuse of chatbots.

The toxicity appears to have become a trend, with users creating AI partners with the intent of abusing them and then sharing their interactions with other users.

Some users boasted about calling their chatboxes gendered slurs, while others described the horrifyingly violent language they used toward the AI.

Some of the content has been removed due to Reddit’s rules against egregious and inappropriate content.

“Every time [the chatbox]tried to speak up, I would reprimand her,” one user told Futurism.

Another man described his routine as “being an absolute piece of S*** and insulting it, then apologizing the next day before returning to nice talks.”

The abuse is disturbing, especially because it closely resembles abusive behavior in real-life relationships.

Despite the fact that AI cannot feel pain or harm, not everyone agrees that the behavior can be classified as “abuse.”

“It’s an AI; it doesn’t have a consciousness,” AI ethicist and consultant Olivia Gambelin told Futurism.

“Chatbots don’t have real motives or intentions, and they aren’t self-aware or sentient.”

While they may appear to be human, they are not,” Yale University research fellow Yochanan Bigman added.

Overall, as human-bot relationships become more prevalent, chatbot abuse has sparked ethical debates.

