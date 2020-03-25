Mercedes presents an ERTE without compensation for 5,000 employees of its factory in Vitoria

The management of the Mercedes-Benz plant in Vitoria has submitted an Employment Regulation File (ERTE) for reasons of force majeure before the production stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic that affects all its workers, almost 5,000, and does not contemplate “any type of compensation”.

The management and the company committee have met this Tuesday to try to negotiate this file, which according to what the union representation has reported is valid from March 16 to April 11.

The chairman of the Committee, Igor Guevara, has dismissed Efe as “outrageous” and “surprising” the position of the management when other companies in the sector are reaching agreements on compensation.

He explained that the company has communicated to them that he needs the authorization of the management in Germany to negotiate these aspects and that they have summoned them to another meeting, still not dated.

The committee has stressed in a note that it has asked management to make “some effort” and give workers “some compensation as is being done in other companies in the sector and also within the Daimler group in Germany.

In this sense, it has been made available to the company to be able to negotiate and reach an agreement, although in this type of employment regulation file it is not mandatory to negotiate or reach agreements with the union side.

In a press release, ELA has described as “especially shameful” that a company with “stratospheric benefits” such as Mercedes does not “cooperate with the unprotected situation” in which its workers remain in the current context and present an ERTE “without any type of guarantee or protection above the legislation and without explicitly recognizing the evidence of the impossibility of complying with the basic protection measures against infection. ”

This union recalls that in the memory of the Mercedes ERTE it is recognized that among the staff there are 14 confirmed positives and more than 300 workers in forced isolation in their homes and that the plant was closed by the workers’ staff. In this sense, ELA considers that in today’s meeting the management “has dumped its frustration on the staff” with the file presented.

“It is time for both Mercedes and the rest of the companies to set an example and show real concern” for the health and well-being of their workers, adds this plant, which finally summons the management of the Mercedes plant in Vitoria to back down in their attitude. .