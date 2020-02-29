Messenger is detoxified and reduced to its core functions

There are supposed to be people who actually use Facebook Messenger as the main means of communication, while others exchange texts, files and voice messages with each other via WhatsApp, Telegram and Co. In recent years, Facebook’s messenger has been blown up with new functions. In the end, it was more of a service between individual companies and their customers. But as TechCrunch now announces, the messenger is finally being detoxified. That means: The Discover tab flies out, just like chat bots and the instant games.

For this, the messenger should become the right messenger again. In a new people area, your Facebook friends should be mentioned, who recently posted new stories. In addition, the contact list should be sorted so that the contacts that are currently online or those with whom you have communicated the most are placed at the top. Without all of the over-feature features, something like overview in Messenger could even arise – I like that.