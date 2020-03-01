Messenger of the largest social network is waiting for a massive update – Ferra.ru

The developers want to simplify the experience of interaction for users, to focus on “stories” and friends. In addition, the Facebook team intends to abandon the development strategy of chat bots.

It is reported that the new Messenger will lose the “Discover” section, where you can find chat bots, as well as get easy access to various brands and games. These options will not be completely removed from the messenger, but will hide them. Games and chatbots will still be available to users: you just need to use the search bar or QR codes.

The new Messenger design will have two tabs at the bottom: “People” and “Chats”. In the last section they will show all active chats, and in the first – friends who are online, as well as their “story”.

The application has already begun to gradually receive an update.