Meta, the company founded by Mark Zuckerberg, has developed a massive AI supercomputer capable of controlling the metaverse.

Meta, founded by Mark Zuckerberg, has built a massive AI supercomputer that could control the metaverse.

META CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced this week that the company has developed the “fastest” AI supercomputer in the world.

Meta has joined the ranks of Microsoft and Nvidia in developing AI supercomputers.

In a statement, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, “Meta has developed what we believe to be the world’s fastest AI supercomputer.”

“We’re calling it RSC for Artificial Intelligence Research SuperCluster, and it’ll be finished later this year,” Zuckerberg added.

The AI supercomputers recently developed by the world’s tech behemoths are not your typical supercomputers.

Instead, this new breed operates at a breakneck speed and is specifically designed to train machine learning systems.

RSC will be programmed to train a variety of systems across Meta’s businesses, including content moderation algorithms (such as those used to detect hate speech on Facebook and Instagram) and an augmented reality (AR) tool that will be used in the company’s AR hardware in the future.

In a blog post, Meta engineers Kevin Lee and Shubho Sengupta wrote, “RSC will help Meta’s AI researchers build new and better AI models that can learn from trillions of examples; work across hundreds of different languages; seamlessly analyze text, images, and video together… and much more.”

“We hope that RSC will assist us in developing entirely new AI systems that can, for example, power real-time voice translations for large groups of people speaking different languages, allowing them to seamlessly collaborate on a research project or play an AR game together,” they added.

RSC will also be able to create experiences for the metaverse and, more than likely, Facebook Horizons, a network of 3D virtual worlds centered on social interaction.

A year and a half ago, the company began work on the supercomputer.

Meta’s engineering team built everything on the machine from the ground up, including the cooling, power, networking, and cabling.

Phase one of the supercomputer’s development is finished, and Phase two should be completed by the end of 2022, according to Meta researchers.

In other news, personalized smart guns, which can only be fired by verified users, may be available to US consumers later this year.

Scientists are attempting to solve the mystery surrounding dozens of gruesome child mummies discovered in an underground tomb in Sicily.

After spotting the fugitive on Google Maps, police were able to apprehend an Italian mafia henchman who had been on the run for 20 years.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.