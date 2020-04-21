Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions now available, most new features coming later

Microsoft is launching the consumer versions of its Microsoft 365 subscriptions today. The software giant unveiled Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscriptions just a few weeks ago, and they’re largely designed to replace the existing Office 365 consumer plans with some extra features.

Microsoft is keeping the existing Office subscription prices the same, too. Microsoft 365 Personal and Family plans are now available, priced at $6.99 per month for Personal (one person) and $9.99 a month for a Family (up to six people) subscription. Both options will include access to Office, and new features will gradually roll out in the months ahead.

Two of the biggest additions to Microsoft 365, a Microsoft Family Safety app and Microsoft Teams for consumers, aren’t actually available with the launch of the subscriptions today. Many of the Office-related improvements are live, though. The PowerPoint Presenter Coach feature, which helps people practice a slidedeck and avoid stuttering and swearing, is available as part of the subscriptions.

Microsoft Editor, an add-on for Chrome or Edge, is also available with writing assistance and grammar corrections wherever you write on the web. Money in Excel will be available soon, Microsoft says. It’s a new feature that’s designed for personal finance management to make it easier to track and analyze spending in Excel. Microsoft will connect to your bank and credit card accounts to import transactions and balances and generate alerts for fees, charges, and monthly spend.

“Today is just the first step in delivering new features and value that helps us all navigate life,” says Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft’s corporate vice president of modern life, search, and devices. “Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscriptions are generally available today worldwide, with additional benefits added over time.”