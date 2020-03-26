Microsoft cancels Build 2020 conference due to coronavirus

Microsoft’s Build 2020 is the latest tech conference forced to cancel due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak. Planned to occur from May 19 to May 20 in Seattle, reports indicate that Microsoft has canceled the annual in-person developer conference in favor of a digital event instead.

At the time of publication, the company had yet to update its Build 2020 webpage with any new information about the cancellation. In a statement seen on multiple publications, Microsoft said it is putting the safety of the community first. The company has also provided the community a webpage for information on how to get refunds for all of its events canceled or postponed due to Coronavirus.

“The safety of our community is a top priority. In light of the health safety recommendations for Washington State, we will deliver our annual Microsoft Build event for developers as a digital event, in lieu of an in-person event. We look forward to bringing together our ecosystem of developers in this new virtual format to learn, connect and code together. Stay tuned for more details to come,” said a Microsoft spokesperson.

At Build, Microsoft usually shares developer-specific announcements and information rather than new products. Last year, the company launched its new Edge browser based on Chromium. There weren’t any specific rumors about the announcements of Build this year, but Microsoft has plenty to discuss with the upcoming launch of Windows 10X and its dual-screen devices later this year. Although the company hasn’t announced anything specific, you can expect some kind of a digital event that will include all the same announcements and developer sessions through online streams like many other companies have moved to.

Microsoft Build is just one of many technology events impacted by Coronavirus. Google also canceled its I/O developer conference, and The Electronic Software Association also canceled the E3 2020 gaming expo. Sports leagues across the United States have also canceled events and public gatherings, including Major League Baseball, the National Basketball Association, and the National Hockey League.