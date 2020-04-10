Microsoft Edge goes 100% to the HTML5 accessibility test and it is a celebration

Microsoft Edge has achieved a score of 100% support for HTML5 accessibility features. A good step to ensure more inclusiveness in new technologies.

For several years, Microsoft has made accessibility in new technologies a workhorse. The firm is not the only one to have chosen this fight, but for Microsoft it is a particularly personal fight for the boss Satya Nadella, whose son suffers from a handicap.

The brand has already distinguished itself with several projects such as the Xbox Adaptive Controller, one of our 10 tech objects from the past decade. Another area where accessibility is important is that of web browsing.

100% of the HTML5 Accessibility options

The developers of Microsoft Edge announced on Twitter that version 80 of the new browser has reached a score of 100% compatibility with the accessibility features offered in the HTML5 standard.

HTML5 accessibility technologies allow tools like narrators or magnifiers to access web page content properly.

To publish these results, the team relies on the specialized site HTML5Accessbility.com which checks compatibility with a browser provided to it.

It’s up to the browser publisher to suggest a new version. This explains why unfortunately the site continues to display results from Chrome 62, which dates from 2017.

So it’s not about comparing Microsoft Edge with its competitors, but rather celebrating the browser itself for this great milestone.

The old version of Microsoft Edge had already reached this score, but the move to the Chromium base had marked a decline on the part of the browser. This decline is now being caught up.