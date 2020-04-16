Microsoft fine-tunes Xbox dashboard UI once again as Series X launch nears

Microsoft is making better modifies to its Xbox One control panel, simply months ahead of the Xbox Series X launch. The software application maker is now improving the Guide part of the Xbox One control panel, which supplies quick access to material, close friends, and also settings when you tap the Xbox button on a controller. A brand-new default order currently implies you browse with the tabs in a left-to-right order and also even completely customize how they’re ordered.

Party, messaging, and invites are all integrated right into a new “Chats & parties” tab, while setups, sound, as well as power alternatives have now been moved to the “Profile & system” tab, which is shown as your Xbox gamerpic. Application as well as system alerts are grouped under a bell icon with other Xbox notifies, and also the routine individuals tab currently includes searching for group options.

The Guide now seems like it has a much more organized as well as simplified user interface than in the past. Simplification is something Microsoft has actually been functioning toward this year as it comes close to the Xbox Series X launch. While the software application titan hasn’t validated precisely what the software will certainly resemble on the Xbox Series X, Microsoft did tease that the Guide and dashboard look similar to the Xbox One during current reveal videos.

Microsoft lately tweaked its Xbox One dashboard with a new house screen that better arranges content as well as offers extra customization alternatives. It’s clear Microsoft is making much-needed as well as tiny modifications to the control panel in prep work for the Xbox Series X launch later this year. The dashboard has frequently been slammed as confusing and messy, making it challenging for new Xbox One owners to navigate the console.