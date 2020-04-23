Microsoft Flight Simulator File Size Revealed, And It’s Huge

Microsoft has announced the system requirements for its new Microsoft Flight Simulator game, and you better have some space on your hard drive. The official system requirements mention that the game takes up 150 GB of space, which makes sense given the ambitious nature of the game.

As announced previously, it features 37,000 real-world airports, gorgeous visuals, and real-time air traffic that shows you the real-world flight paths of planes across the world.

150 GB is huge, but it’s not a record for a PC release. Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption 2 also requires 150 GB of free space.

The “ideal” spec for Microsoft Flight Simulator calls for a Ryzen 7 Pro 2700X CPU and a Radeon VIII GPU for AMD or an Intel i7 9800X CPU and Nvidia RTX 2080 graphics card for Nvidia, along with 8 GB of VRAM. The game’s minimum spec is more manageable, calling for a Ryzen 3 1200 CPU and Radeon RX 570 GPU for AMD and an Intel i5 4460 CPU and Nvidia GTX 770 graphics card for Nvidia. The full Microsoft Flight Simulator PC requirements are available below.

The new Microsoft Flight Simulator, which was announced at E3 2019, is currently available to test in alpha. A release date for the public launch has not been announced yet.