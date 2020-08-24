Microsoft Flight Simulator: Here’s What You Need to Install to Play it Right Away

Have you heard about the new Xbox game called Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020? If yes, you might be interested in installing and playing it right away. Here’s the thing, though. There is required hardware to look at before you can enjoy this perfect pandemic game. Luckily, we’ve gathered all info for you.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is called the perfect pandemic game in today’s era. If you want to travel the world or even fly an aircraft, this game is the one you should look forward to.

“Test your piloting skills against the challenges of night flying, real-time atmospheric simulation, and live weather in a dynamic and living world,” said on the Microsoft page.

Not only is this game has awesome graphics, but Microsoft also boasts this flight simulator as the game that features real-time weather and traffic data, around the globe.

If you want to see beautiful sights while lockdown, just logged in and travel with your own airplane.

As we all know, this game features a real-time 4K resolution, which requires a powerful PC.

According to Microsoft page, if you want to play the new simulator game, there’s a minimum and recommended system requirements.

First, you need a Core i5-4460 or Ryzen 3 1200 CPU and a GeForce GTX 770 or Radeon RX 570. To max out the performance of your game, the suggested specs for a processor includes, Core i5-8400 or Ryzen 5 1500X and a GTX 970 or RX 590.

Of course, you are required to get the latest Windows 10. If you also want, you could try a DirectX 11.

Another thing you should be noted with is the RAM measurements to operate the game system. The minimum system requirements are 2GB VRAM and 8GB of system RAM or the 4GB VRAM and 16GB, the recommended RAM system.

If you have either one of the two, you can now play the game.

Interestingly, one way to also play the game is through triple CRT monitors. LGR uploaded and tried the experiment and looked extremely awesome with the three monitors.

“Those BEZELS, haha. Playing FS2020 on three CRTs using Nvidia Surround on Windows 10. They’re displaying a whopping 3072×768 resolution at 60hz using Displayport to VGA adapters,” said on the caption.

Watch the simulation video linked above.

