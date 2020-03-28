Microsoft Flight Simulator will use live traffic data from aircraft – Gaming – News

Microsoft has released details on how multiplayer mode works in the new Flight Simulator game to be released later this year. Players can fly together in the same world, or against other planes that use real-time data from real flights.

In the game, players will soon be able to fly together with other players in one open world, the makers explain in a video. In Live Player mode, players must then fly according to the rules as accurately as possible. It uses the real weather at that time, so if it rains in the real world in a location where the player wants to fly, he must actually fly through the rain there. There is also a setting where players can decide in which weather or at what time of the day they can fly. That mode, according to Microsoft, is more intended for players who want fewer rules when flying. Players can also create Groups and invite friends to them. In such a Group they can choose their own weather and world settings. Within a Group, players can only see each other.

The game uses real-time real-world data from where aircraft are located. When a fellow player goes offline, an airplane continues to fly using artificial intelligence. AI also automatically fills the air with airplanes if a player has no internet connection. Flight Simulator runs entirely on Microsoft’s own Azure platform. The game automatically connects players to the nearest server, but players can also choose a specific server. To avoid congestion in the servers, the game shows real aircraft data only within 200 kilometers around the player, and up to 50 players.