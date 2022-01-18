Microsoft hackers have demanded $11,000 in Bitcoin from a children’s charity, and the owners claim that ‘ANYONE is at risk.’

Cyber hackers attacked a NON-PROFIT and demanded (dollar)11,000 in bitcoin.

The non-profit is now advising people to take precautions.

Hackers targeted the non-profit First Steps of Spartanburg, which works with children.

The incident was described as “heartbreaking” by Executive Director Barbara Manoski.

“You know, our work is so positive, so focused on improving the lives of young children and their families.

“To a stronger, healthier, and more prosperous community,” she stated.

“Why would anyone want to do this to us?”

Manoski and IT Director Eddie Burkholder received a call from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division a few weeks ago, informing them of a ransomware attack.

Suspicious emails were sent to people claiming to be affiliated with the non-profit.

The hackers also sent a message to First Steps, informing them that their files had been “encrypted” and “locked down” by a “Chernobyl” extension.

For the files to be released, the criminals demanded “(dollar)11,000 in bitcoin.”

The incident, according to Manoski, was “a nightmare.”

After an investigation by Burkholder and SLED, it was discovered that the hackers gained access to their email server via a Microsoft vulnerability.

“What they typically do is gain access to your network, place the bomb somewhere, and then come back at a specific time, activate it, and boom, you’re done,” Burkholder explained.

The charity was the sixth in South Carolina to be victimized by the scam, according to authorities.

Hackers can gain access to your computer or network in four different ways, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

The most common method is through phishing emails that contain malicious links.

They also make use of malware-infected websites, online ads with malicious codes, and server flaws.

Always back up your computer or network to keep yourself safe from cybercriminals.

Google Drive, iCloud, and Carbonite are all excellent backup options.

Make sure your browsers, like Chrome and Safari, are up to date.

You can also use anti-virus software to protect your device.

Because First Steps had some of these systems in place, they were able to avoid paying the ransom.

“Because a lot of the time, you send that money and they don’t unencrypt your files, so you have to rebuild,” Burkholder explained.

Anyone who uses a computer, according to Manoski, could be in the same situation.

“You aren’t immune to his wrath.”

“I mean, if they’re going to go after a non-profit, they’re going to go after anyone,” she said.

Microsoft was contacted for comment by The Sun.