Microsoft has issued a warning to all Windows 10 users about nine “critical” security flaws that must be addressed immediately.

On Tuesday, Microsoft released its first update of the year, which addressed dozens of newly discovered bugs in its Windows products.

A “critical” Office vulnerability that can allow attackers to remotely break into vulnerable systems is among the 96 issues patched by the US tech titan.

The vulnerability, identified as CVE-2022-21840, is a type of bug known as remote code execution (RCE), according to Microsoft’s website.

Hackers can use it by sending a malicious file to the target via email.

“An attacker could take advantage of the vulnerability by sending a specially crafted file to the user and convincing them to open it,” Microsoft explained.

Crooks could exploit the flaw by creating a fake website.

“An attacker could host a website… containing a specially crafted file designed to exploit the vulnerability in a web-based attack scenario,” Microsoft said.

Microsoft fixed nearly 100 security flaws as part of its first “Patch Tuesday” of 2022.

Patch Tuesday is an unofficial term for when major tech companies, such as Microsoft, release software patches on a regular basis.

Nine of the 96 vulnerabilities found and fixed by the company are classified as “critical,” while the remaining 89 are classified as “important.”

Six of them are said to be publicly known, though Microsoft has yet to see them used in the wild by hackers.

Windows, Edge, Exchange Server, Office, and Windows Defender are all affected.

To avoid leaving their PCs vulnerable to hackers, Microsoft is urging users to update their software to the most recent version.

The firm has not gone into detail about how the vulnerabilities might be exploited, as is standard industry practice.

This ensures that cybercriminals are unable to exploit the flaws while Windows users around the world receive the update in the coming days.

If you have Windows 10, the majority of system updates will be downloaded automatically.

To be safe, you can always manually update by going to the Start menu and clicking the icon in the bottom left corner of your screen.

Go to Settings, then Updates and Security.

If an update is available, you’ll be able to download it from this page.

