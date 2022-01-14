Microsoft has issued an urgent warning to Windows 10 and Windows 11 users, confirming serious new vulnerabilities.

Microsoft has issued an urgent warning to Windows 10 and Windows 11 users, confirming the existence of serious new vulnerabilities.

MICROSOFT announced in January 2022 that all versions of Windows are vulnerable to a slew of newly discovered security flaws, with a total of 97 vulnerabilities to be aware of.

Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, and Windows 11, as well as Windows Server 2019 and Windows Server 2022, are all affected by six critical security vulnerabilities.

Users should update Windows as soon as possible, and if automatic updates have been turned off, they should restart them.

Users can manually update their operating systems by going to the Start menu and clicking the icon in the bottom left corner of the screen.

Microsoft users can then go to Settings, Updates, and Security.

Customers with Windows can download updates from this location.

Patches for January 2022 will arrive at different times for different users’ operating systems.

Microsoft stated that it has not seen hackers exploiting any of the six most critical “zero day” vulnerabilities in the wild.

Microsoft disclosed on its website that one security flaw, identified as CVE-2022-21840, is a type of bug known as remote code execution (RCE).

Hackers can take advantage of it by sending the target a malicious file via email.

“An attacker could take advantage of the vulnerability by sending the user a specially crafted file and convincing them to open it,” Microsoft explained.

Over the last 18 months, Microsoft has been involved in a slew of security issues.

The National Security Agency (NSA) alerted Microsoft in 2020 to a major flaw in its operating system that could allow hackers to impersonate legitimate software companies.

Hundreds of thousands of Exchange users from around the world were targeted by Chinese hackers in March 2021.

According to officials, the email and calendar program’s software had four flaws that allowed hackers to gain access to servers.

The devastating SolarWinds hack, which saw at least nine federal agencies targeted by hackers in a suspected Russia spying campaign, also targeted Microsoft.

At least 100 private-sector companies have also been hacked.

