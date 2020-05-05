Microsoft has officially confirmed the release of Windows 10X for classic devices

Since taking over as the head of Windows and Devices in February this year, Panos Panay, the chief product officer, has said almost nothing about the future of Windows. But today, May 4, the head lifted the veil of how he sees the further development of Windows. In particular, Windows 10X, officially introduced by Microsoft last year, is one of the key development priorities.

Last year, Microsoft officials made a statement that Windows 10X was designed to work on new devices with a dual-screen configuration. In April 2020, Microsoft changed the positioning of its product and decided to prioritize the installation of Windows 10X devices with a single display. Today, in a post on his blog about the future of Windows, Panay has officially confirmed the company’s course towards “classic” single-screen devices.

The official reason Microsoft is targeting single-screen gadgets is the impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic on user spending habits. And this may actually be true, because users are more likely to be more interested in proven form factors such as laptops and 2-in-1 devices than in completely new, yet untested devices. That is why Microsoft has suspended the supply of a hybrid tablet and laptop Surface Neo, which should have already appeared on sale around this month.

Although the release of Windows 10X is very important, this is not the only thing that matters to the company now. Windows 10, in the form in which it currently exists, is still important and relevant more than ever, Panay emphasized. He said that Microsoft will make very specific content for Windows developers the main part of its Build 2020 conference, which will be held online later this month.

The Microsoft chapter post includes some new evidence on how the current pandemic situation has affected the use of Windows. Windows 10 is reportedly used 75% longer in terms of time spent working on the OS than in the same period a year ago. Quite plausible, given that now users are learning and working remotely, they are probably less likely to be on the move and more attached to their home workplaces.