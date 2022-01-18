Microsoft is buying Activision, the maker of Call of Duty, for $68.7 billion in order to ‘enter the metaverse.’

Microsoft is buying Activision, the creator of Call of Duty, for $68.7 billion in order to “enter the metaverse.”

MICROSOFT is buying Activision, a video game publisher, for a whopping (dollar)68.7 billion.

The Call of Duty franchise is one of Activision’s most well-known.

It’s also responsible for games like World of Warcraft and Diablo.

The purchase is Microsoft’s largest to date and is widely regarded as the largest gaming acquisition ever.

Many of Activision’s games will be added to Xbox Game Pass as a result of the deal.

“Upon close, we will offer as many Activision Blizzard games as we can within Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, both new titles and games from Activision Blizzard’s incredible catalog,” Microsoft’s gaming CEO Phil Spencer said.

This is fantastic news for the 25 million Xbox Games Pass subscribers who will soon be able to play some of the most popular games.

Big games like Candy Crush and Overwatch are also developed by Activision.

Microsoft has ambitious plans to create a metaverse akin to Facebook.

