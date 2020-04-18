Microsoft releases final Windows 10 May 2020 Update to testers

Microsoft is releasing the final version of its Windows 10 May 2020 Update today. While the update won’t roll out automatically to machines until next month, Windows 10 testers can get it early today by opting into the Release Preview ring of testing to get the final build. Like the previous November 2019 Update, this new update is a relatively small one that includes some improvements to Cortana and Windows search.

Cortana can now be undocked from the Windows 10 taskbar, and it includes the ability to choose between typing or talking to the digital assistant. The overall interface has also been tweaked to be more conversational. Microsoft has also added quick searches to the search home interface with this latest update, including weather, news, today in history, and new movies.

The May 2020 Update also features the Windows Subsystem for Linux 2, which includes an in-house custom-built Linux kernel. This Linux integration in Windows 10 will greatly improve the performance of Microsoft’s Linux subsystem in Windows. Microsoft is also promising to update this kernel through Windows Update, and it will be open source so developers can create their own WSL kernel and contribute changes.

We’ll have a full review of all the changes in the Windows 10 May 2020 Update in the coming weeks before its general release, but Microsoft has a running list of most of the minor changes here. If you’re interested in getting the Windows 10 May 2020 Update today, you can head to settings > Update & Security > Windows Insider Program and sign up for the program to get access to the Release Preview ring. The update will then show in the regular Windows Update section of settings.