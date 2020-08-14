Microsoft shows off Surface Duo in three new videos

New videos show off the Surface Duo’s two screens in action.
What you need to know
- Microsoft shared three new videos on how to use the Surface Duo.
- The videos showcase the device’s two screens in action.
- The Surface Duo is available for preorder now starting at $1,400.
Microsoft’s Surface channel on YouTube has three new videos about the Surface Duo. The videos showcase the device’s two screens and how experiences can span across the device. The first video shows composing an email, the second shows viewing content on OneDrive, and the third shows opening two browser windows at once.
The Surface Duo has a unique form factor that focuses on productivity. With it being different than any other device, Microsoft has to illustrate how the device having two screens can increase productivity.
Preorders today!
Microsoft Surface Duo
Two screens are better than one
Microsoft delves into the future of foldables with an ambitious dual-screen device, featuring two ultra-thin 5.6-inch AMOLED displays bound by a 360-degree hinge. This pocketable inking-enabled Android smartphone marks the latest in the Surface lineup, geared for mobile productivity.
