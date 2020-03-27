Microsoft Teams adds live captions and more for iOS and Android

It’s now easier to follow along on Microsoft Teams on iOS and Android.
What you need to know
- Microsoft Teams on iOS and Android just received an update.
- The update brings support for live captions, the ability to view shared content when you join a meeting with a cellular call, and several other new features.
- The update is available now through the App Store and Google Play Store.
Microsoft Teams usage is skyrocketing during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and Microsoft just added some new features to the iOS and Android versions of Microsoft Teams via OnMSFT. The mobile versions of the app now support live captions within meetings and group calls, viewing shared content when you join a meeting with a phone call, and some other handy features.
Here’s the complete changelog, for Microsoft Teams on iOS:
- Turn on live captions during a meeting or group call
- View shared content when you join a meeting via a cellular phone call
- PSTN callers will hear music while they are on hold
- Get a link to channels to share with others
- Long press the app icon for a shortcut to make a call
- Get a tone and vibration alert for incoming calls while on a call
- Bug fixes and performance improvements
The changelog for Android devices is similar, though it adds a few fewer features:
- Turn on live captions during a meeting or group call
- View shared content when you join a meeting via a cellular phone call
- PSTN callers will hear music while they are on hold
- Bug fixes and performance improvements
These changes make it easier to fully participate in calls, meetings, and other activities within Microsoft Teams while you’re on the go. Microsoft Teams currently has 44 million daily users, many of which are new to the service.
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Teams allows you to collaborate with colleagues, upload files, send messages, and chat through video. It integrates with Office 365 and several other cloud services.
