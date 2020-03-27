Microsoft Teams adds live captions and more for iOS and Android

It’s now easier to follow along on Microsoft Teams on iOS and Android.

Microsoft Teams usage is skyrocketing during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and Microsoft just added some new features to the iOS and Android versions of Microsoft Teams via OnMSFT. The mobile versions of the app now support live captions within meetings and group calls, viewing shared content when you join a meeting with a phone call, and some other handy features.

Here’s the complete changelog, for Microsoft Teams on iOS:

Turn on live captions during a meeting or group call

View shared content when you join a meeting via a cellular phone call

PSTN callers will hear music while they are on hold

Get a link to channels to share with others

Long press the app icon for a shortcut to make a call

Get a tone and vibration alert for incoming calls while on a call

Bug fixes and performance improvements

The changelog for Android devices is similar, though it adds a few fewer features:

Turn on live captions during a meeting or group call

View shared content when you join a meeting via a cellular phone call

PSTN callers will hear music while they are on hold

Bug fixes and performance improvements

These changes make it easier to fully participate in calls, meetings, and other activities within Microsoft Teams while you’re on the go. Microsoft Teams currently has 44 million daily users, many of which are new to the service.