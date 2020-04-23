Microsoft unveils Cyberpunk 2077-themed Xbox One X that glows in the dark

Microsoft has unveiled a limited-edition Xbox One X with design inspired by CD Projekt Red’s upcoming open-world RPG, Cyberpunk 2077.

The reveal for the console started with teases on the official Xbox website, which appeared to be glitching followed by a countdown timer. This was accompanied by a mysterious tweet.

— Xbox (@Xbox) April 16, 2020

The limited-edition console, however, started popping up on retailer websites, which was likely a mistake on their end. A video of the Cyberpunk 2077-themed Xbox One X was then spotted online, apparently posted on April 10 on the Xbox’s YouTube channel but currently tagged as “unlisted.”

The console comes with decals that glow in the dark, a blue LED light, laser etchings, and custom panels, while the bundled controller features the logo of Arasaka, a security-focused corporation in the world of Cyberpunk 2077, as well as “No Future” in scratchy text. It is the most elaborately designed Xbox One X in a while, since the four custom consoles created in partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures for Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

A listing for the Cyberpunk 2077 wireless controller also briefly appeared on Amazon Canada. Fortunately, Pure Xbox was able to save an image before the listing was removed.

The Cyberpunk 2077-themed Xbox One X will be available in June, a few months before the release of Cyberpunk 2077.

The teases for the limited-edition Xbox One X started on April 16, which was when CD Projekt Red initially planned to release Cyberpunk 2077 before the game was delayed to Sept. 17. The developer’s president, Adam Kicinski, confirmed that the game’s launch will not be pushed back again, despite the ongoing health crisis.

Cyberpunk 2077 will participate in Microsoft’s Smart Delivery System, which will allow players to buy an Xbox One game and play it on the next-generation Xbox Series X by simply downloading a free upgrade. The upgrade was expected to be available once the Xbox Series X is launched later this year, but apparently, that will not be the case, according to CD Projekt Red. The developer did not reveal a specific date for the Xbox Series X upgrade, only saying that it will “come later.”