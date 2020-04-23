Microsoft unveils Cyberpunk 2077-themed Xbox One X

Microsoft and CD Projekt Red are teaming up for a limited-edition Xbox One X bundle inspired by Cyberpunk 2077, the upcoming open-world, first-person sci-fi role-playing game. The 1 TB Xbox One X hardware, which is paired with a matching Xbox One controller, will be released this June.

As seen in the reveal trailer above, the Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 limited edition console will come with glow-in-the-dark accents, laser etching, and custom panels. Microsoft did not announce a price, but the Xbox One X is traditionally priced at $399. It’s currently on sale for $299, bundled with a variety of games.

Cyberpunk 2077 is coming to Google Stadia, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One on Sept. 17. The game was previously scheduled for release in April.

Update (April 20): Microsoft officially announced the Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 limited edition bundle on Monday, and revealed that the bundle’s Cyberpunk 2077-themed Xbox One controller is also being sold separately. The wireless controller is available for sale now, priced at $74.99.

In addition, Microsoft said that only 45,000 units of the Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 limited edition bundle will be made, and that the console will be available in select markets. The bundle will include a downloadable copy of Cyberpunk 2077. It will be the “final Xbox One X limited edition console to ever be released,” Microsoft said.

Microsoft also revealed a batch of Cyberpunk 2077 hardware accessories, including the Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Xbox Pro Charging Stand, the Seagate Game Drive for Xbox: Cyberpunk 2077 Special Edition in 2 TB and 5 TB capacity options, and the Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox Johnny Silverhand Edition headset.

1 TB Xbox One X with a full-game download of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a one-month trial of Xbox Game Pass for console and Xbox Live Gold, and one month of EA Access.