Microsoft will buy Activision Blizzard, the troubled Call of Duty publisher, for $70 billion in a deal that will create a gaming behemoth.

The agreement comes as Activision Blizzard continues to be rocked by sexual harassment and other misconduct allegations.

Activision is expected to be valued at around (dollar)70 billion (£51.5 billion) in the all-cash deal, which would make it the world’s third-largest gaming company by revenue, behind Sony and Tencent.

Microsoft will gain access to some of Activision’s most popular franchises, including Warcraft, Starcraft, and Overwatch, as well as the widely popular Candy Crush mobile game, which has been part of the company’s portfolio since it acquired publisher King in 2016 for (dollar)5.9 billion.

Microsoft later confirmed that it had made a formal offer and that Bobby Kotick would remain as Activision’s CEO, reporting to Microsoft Gaming boss Phil Spencer until the deal was completed.

However, it was unclear whether he would continue to be a part of the combined entity after that.

“Gaming is the most dynamic and exciting category in entertainment today across all platforms,” said Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO of Microsoft. “It will play a key role in the development of metaverse platforms.”

“To usher in a new era of gaming, we’re investing heavily in world-class content, community, and the cloud to usher in a new era of gaming that prioritizes players and creators and makes gaming safe, inclusive, and accessible to everyone.”

It comes as Activision is still dealing with allegations of sexual harassment and other forms of misconduct.

Activision confirmed that it had fired or pushed out 37 employees and disciplined about 40 others since July, just days before the blockbuster deal was announced.

Helaine Klasky, a spokesperson for the company, said that transgressions included comments made on social media, and that the issues raised ranged from “a small number” of potentially serious allegations that the company has investigated.

Ms Klasky also denied that Mr Kotick withheld a summary of the information that was supposed to be released “before the holidays.”

According to a Wall Street Journal investigation published in November, Mr. Kotick, the company’s CEO for more than three decades, failed to notify Activision’s board of directors about sexual misconduct allegations he was aware of, including.

