Microsoft’s Cyberpunk-themed Xbox glows in the dark

Microsoft has created a limited-edition Xbox One X console that’s styled in the theme of Cyberpunk 2077. The console includes decals that glow in the dark, laser etchings, a blue LED light at the front, and custom panels. Microsoft has also created a custom Xbox One controller for the bundle that will be available in June.

It’s one of the more elaborate Xbox One X custom designs we’ve seen so far, and it comes just months after Microsoft created a Jordan-themed Xbox for a promotion. You’ll actually be able to purchase this Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X in June, three months ahead of the game’s release.

Microsoft’s trailer for the console, which is being dubbed the “1TB Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Bundle,” does appear to include a copy of the game that launches in September. While Microsoft doesn’t provide pricing or an exact release date, the company has been teasing the console on social media recently.

Microsoft even changed its Xbox homepage to make it appear “hacked” to promote this Xbox One X bundle, and it looks like the trailer has appeared a little earlier than the April 20th date Microsoft teased previously.