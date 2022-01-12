Microsoft’s ‘inclusiveness’ checker in Word is an attempt to make the world more awake.

Microsoft has added an “inclusiveness” checker to its Word software in an attempt to awaken the world.

Its word processing program now highlights phrases that may offend someone based on gender, age, sexual orientation, ethnicity, or even “socioeconomic status,” in addition to the usual spellcheck.

It suggests “more inclusive” options, with some amusing and perplexing results.

Users who type “Mrs Thatcher” are told that it “may imply gender bias” and are advised to change it to “Ms Thatcher,” which is supposedly less offensive.

And the phrase uttered by astronaut Neil Armstrong when he became the first person to walk on the moon isn’t considered appropriate.

He should have said “humankind” or “humanity,” rather than “one giant leap for mankind.”

Lola should be referred to as a “dancer,” “performer,” or “performing artist” rather than a “showgirl” in the lyrics to Barry Manilow’s party hit Copacabana, according to Microsoft.

Because Postman Pat isn’t gender-neutral, the system suggests referring to him as a “mail carrier” or “postal worker.”

It also proposes that the term “maid,” which has been used to describe female housekeepers for centuries, be replaced with “house cleaner.”

“Headmaster” (Word suggests “principal”), “mistress” (“lover”), “master” (“expert”), “manpower” (“workforce”), and “heroine” (“hero”) are among the words to be changed.

The feature was added to Microsoft’s latest version of Office 365, a subscription service used by 250 million people around the world, including students, office workers, academics, and writers.

When turned on, spelling errors are highlighted in red, grammar errors are highlighted in blue, and “inclusiveness” issues are highlighted in purple.

The checker was hailed as a great invention by some users on Twitter, which is popular among the woke crowd.

“Your spellchecker will now help you start overcoming your subconscious biases,” digital strategist John Bull told his Twitter followers.

“It’s a fantastic feature.

I wish they’d make a bigger deal out of it.”

Age bias, Cultural bias, Ethnic slurs, Gender bias, Gender-Neutral Pronouns, Gender-Specific Language, Racial Bias, Sexual Orientation Bias, and Socioeconomic Bias are all checked by the checker, which can be turned on and off from a menu called “Grammar andamp; Refinements.”

Bill Gates, the billionaire founder of Microsoft, donated $1 million to an organization called Equitable Math last year with the goal of “dismantling racism in mathematics.”

The group’s website was mocked for a statement that read, “White supremacy culture shows up in math classrooms when the focus is on getting the ‘right’ answer.”

“Maintaining the belief that there are always right and wrong answers promotes objectivity as well as the avoidance of open conflict.”

In November, Microsoft was chastised for a video presentation in which senior executives introduced themselves by stating their race and gender pronouns.

“I’m a Caucasian man with glasses and a beard,” marketing manager Nic Fillingham was filmed saying.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.