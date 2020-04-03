Mil-Spec Ford F-150 has style and power

A tuning company from Michigan called Mil-Spec Automotive is known for making vehicles that have a tactical look to them. When the company first started, it was building modified versions of the original Humvee. The company has now expanded its portfolio and has unveiled the first Mil-Spec Automotive Ford F-150, and it’s a looker.

The truck uses a modified 5.0-liter Coyote V8 that can be found under the hood of many production F-150 pickups running the streets today. The output of that engine is pushed to 500 horsepower without the use of a supercharger. The company is mum on exactly what it does to get that power output, but we do know that some of the performance is thanks to a custom tune that requires 91 octane fuel.

The truck also has significant suspension upgrades with the vehicle pictured in images featuring the optional Baja Performance Package offering 11-inches of suspension travel and track-width increase of 13.5 inches. Buyers can also choose for another optional suspension package consisting of FOX 3.0 F-150 Long Travel Performance Shock Package that includes a fully-adjustable coilover kit, three-inch diameter bypass shocks, and upgraded hardware.

Other than engine and suspension modifications, the truck also gets styling upgrades to include a Baja Exterior Appearance Package. That package has a roof rack with an LED light bar and a spare tire carrier in the bed of the truck. Both the front and rear bumpers are upgraded, but there appears to be no provision for a winch.

Several LED light strips have been added to the truck along with skid plates protect the underside. The truck has a set of custom wheels and 37-inch off-road tires. Color options include two shades of gray, black, or white. Pricing starts at around $85,000.