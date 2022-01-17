Millions of iPhone users have warned that a new bug is exposing their personal information, and that it should be fixed right away.

Millions of iPhone users have warned that a new bug is exposing their personal information, and that it needs to be fixed immediately.

Apple users have been warned about a new bug that could reveal personal information.

The problem affects all iOS web browsers for iPhone and iPad, as well as Apple’s Safari 15 for Mac.

FingerprintJS security experts discovered the flaw, which can expose your recent internet browsing activity as well as some personal information from your Google account.

It comes from a hidden feature that allows you to store data in your browser all in one place.

The so-called IndexedDB is supposed to follow a same-origin policy, which means that it can only be accessed by the site that generates the data.

For instance, if you have your email account open in one tab and a malicious website open in another, the feature should prevent the malicious website from interfering with your email.

However, researchers have discovered a flaw that prevents the defense mechanism from fully functioning.

Hackers may be able to snoop on specific details about your identity as a result of this.

Experts warn about the risks of services like Google’s, which use the same login for YouTube, email, Google Calendar, and other services.

“Not only does this imply that untrustworthy or malicious websites can learn a user’s identity,” FingerprintJS warned, “but it also allows the linking together of multiple separate accounts used by the same user.”

They examined 1,000 of the world’s most popular websites to see if they were vulnerable.

More than 30 websites make use of indexed databases, putting those who use them at risk.

There isn’t much you can do until Apple releases a fix.

“Once Apple has resolved the issue, the only real protection is to update your browser or OS,” experts said.

An alternative web browser for Mac users is available.

However, you’ll have to wait because the problem affects all iPhone and iPad web browsers.

Meanwhile, keep a close eye on the websites you visit.

