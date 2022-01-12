MILLIONS of iPhone users need to activate a critical feature today – and it only takes seconds.

MILLIONS of iPhone users need to activate a critical feature today – and it only takes a few seconds.

Private Relay is the name of the service, and it has only been available to the general public for a few months.

Your online activity is protected by the iPhone feature from internet service providers and other websites.

It functions similarly to a VPN service in that it prevents companies from tracking your online activities, such as Facebook or certain retail websites.

Your IP address will be hidden, as well as any Safari activity.

This is particularly important if you’re using public WiFi, which may or may not be secure.

If you ever use WiFi in an airport, coffee shop, or hotel, make sure Private Relay is enabled.

Appledsign, a TikTok tech expert, revealed the feature.

Make sure your device is running iOS 15, iPadOS 15, or macOS 15.

First, make sure you’re running the most recent version of iOS.

To do so, go to Settings andgt; General andgt; Software Update and verify that you’re on iOS 15 or later.

If an update is available, it is recommended that you install it as soon as possible.

Private Relay is simple to set up once you’ve installed the required software.

Go to Settings andgt; Apple ID andgt; iCloud andgt; Private Relay on your iPhone or iPad, and then turn on Private Relay.

Go to System Preferences andgt; Apple ID andgt; iCloud on your Mac, and then select the Private Relay box.

You can choose the location of your IP address with Private Relay.

You can choose a specific location or something larger, such as a country.

As a result, any websites tracking you for advertising purposes may have a general idea of where you are, but not a precise location.

The more anonymous you are, the less accurate the online content you’re shown is likely to be.

Private relay removes any identifying IP address information from your online identity and replaces it with a more generic one.

It can only be used with Safari and isn’t suitable for common VPN activities such as streaming Netflix content from another country.

It’s also unavailable in a number of countries where such activities are prohibited by law.

China, Belarus, Colombia, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkmenistan, Uganda, and the Philippines are among the countries on this list.

