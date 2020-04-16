Minecraft Dungeons beginner’s guide, tips, and tricks

Minecraft Dungeons plays a lot like any other isometric hack and slash game, just skinned with the iconic Minecraft blockiness. It’s a gentle introduction to Diablo-like games for those new to the genre, but it’s got enough unique about it to keep veterans interested.

Below, we’ll share our seven best tips for getting the most out of the Minecraft Dungeons (which is currently in beta).

The world and levels of Minecraft Dungeons are a mix of preset design and randomly generated rewards. While the layout of every level will remain the same, many of the enemies, their loot drops, and chest locations will change every time you play.

Replaying levels and tackling those tougher enemies will earn you better gear.

Every level has multiple difficulties to choose from — the strength and number of enemies increases as the difficulty increases. The level of the potential gear is tied to the difficulty, and you can see the range of drops on the mission select screen.

Since higher difficulties get you higher level gear, it’s tempting to set the difficulty a little higher than your current power level. In theory, the better gear would give you a huge boost.

Don’t do that, though. Until you’re close to (or, preferably, above) the recommended power, those fights will be more frustrating than they’re worth. Instead, play at the highest level you can while still staying at or above the recommended power. You’ll still get incrementally better gear and earn emeralds.

Aside from loot like armor and weapons, you’ll also be picking up emeralds in every level. You’ll spend these at the two vendors who arrive at your camp:

These two vendors will give you a random item — gear from the Blacksmith, and artifacts from the Trader — in exchange for emeralds. Gear includes things like armor, bows, and weapons, while artifacts are the temporary boost items like Boots of Swiftness or Flaming Quivers.

There’s nothing else for you to spend your emeralds on (at least in the beta), so don’t hoard them. Roll the dice on new gear any time you have money. You won’t always (or even usually) get something better than you already have, but you might. And that chance is worth it.

Gear and artifacts only have a few stats associated with them, but the only one you really need to worry about is its level. Higher level gear is better (or, to put it another way, bigger numbers are better).

Gear that you’ve grown out of can’t be sold, but it can be salvaged from your inventory. This turns anything you’ve picked up into emeralds which you can then exchange for more gear.

Every time you level up, you’ll get an Enchantment Point. From your inventory, you’ll spend these points to unlock (random) perks on your gear.

You don’t have to horde these points waiting for better gear, though. When you salvage a piece of enchanted gear, you’ll get a few emeralds and all of the Enchantment Points back. That means you can swap out gear and immediately enchant it.

There are no classes in Minecraft Dungeons, so you’ll need to use everything at your disposal to take out enemies. You’ll have both melee weapons and ranged bows (and a handful of artifacts for added buffs) at all times. And you’ll be facing a constant mix of ranged and melee enemies.

To be successful, you’ll need to use both melee and ranged weapons, and switch between them constantly. Use your melee weapon for enemies that get close, and save your arrows for those pesky skeleton archers and geomancers.

Aside from killing mobs and freeing villagers, Minecraft Dungeons is about exploration. Every level is complex and has multiple dead ends, branching paths, and attached tunnels. Exploring every block of the map means you’ll find every secret chest and get the most loot possible.

Pressing down on the D-pad will pull up an outline of the map overlaid on your screen. It’s a little distracting, but you can see where you’re going and any detours you should explore.

Holding down on the D-pad pulls up a dedicated map screen. You’ll be able to see the layout of the level a bit better, but more importantly, you’ll see how many secrets (invisible chests that only appear when you’re near them, for example) and chests there are scattered around.

The number of chests includes the hidden chests, but doesn’t count the supplies chests you’ll find before fights.

