Minecraft Dungeons release date revealed

Back at E3 2019, Microsoft and Mojang revealed Minecraft Dungeons. As the name suggests, the game is a dungeon crawling title that draws inspiration from the greats of the genre like Diablo while at the same time keeping that familiar Minecraft aesthetic. The game has been in beta for a significant amount of time, but now it seems that Microsoft will soon be ready to launch the game for everyone.

Microsoft and Mojang were originally targeting a spring 2020 release for Minecraft Dungeons. More specifically, the two wanted to have it out at some point in April, but unfortunately, the coronavirus outbreak impacted those plans. The good news is that the delay won’t be a huge one, as Minecraft Dungeons was given a release date of May 26th, 2020 today.

Gather your friends and gear up for adventure: Minecraft Dungeons is coming out May 26th on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows, Xbox One and Xbox Game Pass! Pre-order your copy now:

The game will be launching on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows, and Xbox One when the 26th rolls around. As with all of Microsoft’s first-party titles, it’ll also be available through Xbox Game Pass on console and PC, so if you’re subscribed to that service, you’ll be able to download and play it on day one.

Accompanying Microsoft’s release day announcement today was a very brief teaser trailer for the game, but it doesn’t show us anything aside from a quick look at a golem enemy. Those who want to see more are in luck, as Windows Central posted a 45-minute gameplay video with footage taken from the ongoing beta earlier this week.

It’ll be interesting to see how Minecraft Dungeons performs when it arrives in May. Minecraft, after all, is the best-selling game of all time, so anything carrying the Minecraft name has the potential to be a huge hit for Microsoft and Mojang. We’ll find out soon enough, so stay tuned for more.