Infosurhoy

Minecraft: Education Edition is available on Chromebooks just in time for the school year

0
By on Technology

Microsoft is adding Chromebook support to Minecraft: Education Edition, offering another way for schools to teach virtually this upcoming school year.

Designed specifically for a classroom setting, Minecraft: Education Edition provides tools for educators like virtual chalkboards and a Classroom mode that allows teachers to communicate with their students and view where they are throughout the game world. Educators can find user-created lessons on the Minecraft: Education Edition website that cover subjects including history and math. The lessons have players exploring the game’s map, like one that has students going on a scavenger hunt to learn the elements of the periodic table, that help kids learn by playing the game.

Minecraft: Education Edition on Chromebooks will offer the same features as other versions of the game, including cross-play support, so students can collaborate with players on Windows, iPads, and Macs. On Chromebooks, students will actually be using the Android app of Minecraft: Education Edition which now has added Chrome OS support, so kids and teachers will need to be using newer devices that support installing apps from the Google Play Store. Minecraft: Education Edition originally came out in 2016.

Chromebooks have become the dominant computing platform in US schools, making up nearly 60 percent of computers purchased by K-12 schools in 2018. As the school year draws near, some school districts are looking at virtual classrooms as an option because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Leave A Reply