Minecraft Nvidia RTX–How To Access The Gorgeous New Beta

Minecraft Nvidia RTX, which brings an incredible visual upgrade to the world of Minecraft, is available now in open beta. If you have the necessary hardware and want to experience Minecraft on PC with the best graphics ever possible, here’s how to get in on it.

What you need to do depends on whether or not you’re already in the Minecraft Windows 10 Beta. If you’re not, here’s what you need to do, as per the Minecraft Help Center:

If you’re already in that beta, it’s actually a little more complicated–but not by much. Here are the steps.

The Minecraft Marketplace is now full of creator-built worlds designed to show off ray tracing, so as long as you have a GPU that supports DirectX ray tracing you’ll be good to go.

If you want to test out your own worlds, or bring a world from the beta into regular Minecraft, here’s how to import and export them:

The Minecraft Help Center has a full FAQ, so if you’re at a loss, check in there. If you want to dig in, the Nvidia Game Ready Driver is tuned to offer the best performance for Minecraft RTX.