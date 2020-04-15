Minecraft RTX beta launches April 16 – Prepare to be amazed

Nvidia brings ray tracing to Minecraft. After the initial announcement at Gamescomm last year, the Minecraft RTX Beta is scheduled to finally arrive on April 16. When launched, Nvidia’s ray tracing technology will finally arrive in the Windows 10 edition of Minecraft.

When it launches, Minecraft RTX will be available exclusively through the Microsoft Store on Windows 10. To take advantage of the quality of ray tracing, you will need a gaming laptop with an Nvidia RTX GPU in order to discover the incredible layout at the visual level of the now over 10 years of play.

Here’s a look at what to expect from Minecraft RTX and what you’ll need to run it when it launches on Thursday.

What is Minecraft RTX?

Minecraft RTX is the same that millions of Minecraft have come to know and love over the past decade, but with the characteristic lighting, shading and realistic effects associated with ray tracing. While shader packs and mods over the years have offered improved visuals for Minecraft, direct integration into the game engine will deliver a significantly better user experience.

Above all, that doesn’t prevent shader packs and mods from being applied on top, so Nvidia represents it as a springboard for this community to go wild in the future. The goal of the Nvidia team while working with Mojang and Microsoft was simply to provide an improved version of the existing game, rather than reinventing the art or style of it.

What do I need to run Minecraft RTX?

As you would expect for this Nvidia-led project, you need an Nvidia GPU to run it and not just any Nvidia GPU, but a GeForce RTX 2060 or better, which have only been around a year and a half now.

Here is the full summary of supported GPUs:

GeForce RTX 2060

GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q

GeForce RTX 2070

GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q

GeForce RTX 2070 Super

GeForce RTX 2080

GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q

GeForce RTX 2080 Super

If you’re short of your current GPU, many of our best gaming laptops have an Nvidia GeForce 2060 or better and we have a dedicated page for the best RTX 2080 gaming laptops if you want to jump to the top of the consumer range.

Assuming you have the required GPU, the rest should be easy, you need to download the Windows 10 version of Minecraft from the Microsoft Store and the beta process will be managed using the Xbox Insider Hub which is also available on the Microsoft Store.

The beta version will be available starting Thursday, April 16, and expect full instructions on installing and running the beta version will be available at that time.