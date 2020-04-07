Minecraft–This Incredible Harry Potter RPG Map Is Free To Download

An extremely ambitious Harry Potter RPG, built entirely within Minecraft, is available now as a free download. Witchcraft and Wizardry, developed by mod team The Floo Network, is now available to download through Planet Minecraft. The mod is compatible with Java Minecraft 1.13.2.

In the trailer below, various Harry Potter landmarks are shown, including Hogwarts and Diagon Alley. You’re able to interact with the world through your wand, fighting enemies, moving objects, and conducting spells to move through the game world and conquer the challenges presented.

There’s brooms to fly, Dementors to fight, and what look like several puzzles to solve. Even the soundtrack is classic Harry Potter. If you grew up dreaming of being accepted into Hogwarts, now’s your chance.

Witchcraft and Wizardry took four years to build, according to PC Gamer.

It’s been a while since the last big traditional Harry Potter game, but Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is available on mobile devices now. Meanwhile, Minecraft is being upgraded for ray-tracing and is being used by the Polish government to teach social distancing.