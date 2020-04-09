Minecraft’s Nether Update Features Music From Celeste Composer

The upcoming Minecraft Nether Update will feature music from composer Lena Raine, most known for her award-winning work on Celeste and Guild Wars 2. Three original tracks will be featured across the new biomes introduced to the Nether when the update releases at some point later this year.

The track Rubedo will be played in the Nether Wastes, Chrysopoeia can be heard in Crimson Forests, while So Below will feature in both Soulsand Valleys and Basalt Deltas.

“I am extremely honored and excited to finally say that I’m the composer for the upcoming Nether Update for Minecraft,” Raine said on Twitter. In the latest Snapshot blog post, meanwhile, the composer explained her approach to creating new music for Minecraft: “One of the primary instruments in Minecraft is the piano, and so one of my challenges to myself was to see how far I could push the sound of the piano until it resembled other things entirely–again, that alchemical process.

“I wanted each piece to feel like a progression of emotions, or a journey from place to place within this other world. There’s a degree of beauty to the Nether, but it is also terrifying in both its details and scale.”

Although a release date for the Minecraft Nether Update hasn’t been revealed, it’s scheduled to launch in the first half of 2020. Before then, however, the Bedrock Nether Update beta is now live, so you can log in and access the latest build of the game on Xbox One, Android, and PC.