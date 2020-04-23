Minimal Affect Is a Mass Effect Parody Game Launching in 2021

Don’t fear the Reapers

We’ll soon be living in a world where we don’t have a remastered Mass Effect Trilogy, but we do have a Mass Effect parody game called — wait for it — Minimal Affect. No, really. Minimal Affect is currently in development, and it’s aiming for a 2021 release on “most major consoles”. We assume that includes PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, or both.

Watch the debut trailer that we’ve embedded above and you’ll know exactly what’s in store. It’s apparently a full-on action RPG — like Mass Effect — except it’s obviously taking the piss.

The description reads: “Minimal Affect is a story-driven space adventure with a colorful cast of characters on a quest to save the galaxy once again and get into a LOT of space alien combat. Guide your team, meet new characters, learn new skills, explore side quests and generally do everything you’d expect to do in a third-person action RPG, all set in a vibrant, stylish world that feels like playing a cartoon.”

What do you make of this? Maybe it’ll be kind of fun? Maybe it’ll be terribly unfunny? Take cover in the comments section below.