Mint Mobile vs. Metro by T-Mobile: Which carrier should you get?

Metro by T-Mobile is a great option for someone that needs a lot of data. If you find yourself using more than 12GB of data and are unwilling to change your habits, Metro is the best option. Discounts for bringing more lines help narrow the price gap as well. From $30/mo. at Metro by T-Mobile Pros Larger data packages

No overage charge

Multi-line discount

Unlimited talk and text Cons More expensive

No international roaming Mint Mobile is a great value for many people. Most people will find the data packages to be more than enough. Buying in bulk can also be convenient if you want to get service for a family member or child without adding them to your plan. From $15/mo. at Mint Mobile Pros Free calls to Mexico and Canada

international roaming options Cons No multi-line discounts

No stores for support

Minimum of three months

Both networks run on the same T-Mobile network so you can expect very similar levels of performance so it really comes down to price and features. 5G is supported on both carriers if you’ve got a capable phone. For only one line, Mint Mobile is undoubtedly cheaper. However, the key features that keep Metro by T-Mobile out front are the savings for multiple lines, that you don’t have to buy in bulk, and that on the 10GB plan, music streaming doesn’t use your data.

Mint Mobile vs. Metro by T-Mobile Buying in bulk saves money



There really is no getting around how much money you can save with Mint if you are willing to buy six or 12 months. If you only need service on one line, Mint stays ahead, although Metro by T-Mobile makes a comeback with its discounts for multiple lines. You also get the peace of mind that comes with not worrying about how much data you’re using on music streaming. Your data is less likely to slow down at the end of the month, which is important to a heavy user.

Metro by T-Mobile Mint Mobile Network T-Mobile T-Mobile Minimum period 1 month 3 months Maximum period 1 months 12 months International service calling: addon

roaming: none calling: addon

roaming: addon Smallest plan 2GB 3GB Largest plan unlimited 12GB

The main differences really come down to how much data you need and your term of service. For most people, Mint Mobile’s 3GB, 8GB, and 12GB packages will provide plenty of data, but if you’re a heavy user that streams a lot on the go, bumping up to Metro’s 10GB or unlimited plans will be worth the money.

Mint Mobile vs. Metro by T-Mobile What to know about Mint’s plans



Since you buy Mint Mobile service for three or more months at a time, your cost will be higher at first. Even so, the cost per month will be lower than most other cell providers. The more time you are willing to buy at a once, the more you stand to save. Just be sure to take advantage of the seven-day money-back guarantee in case you find that Mint Mobile doesn’t meet your needs.

3GB 8GB 12GB 3 months $15 per month ($45 total)

$25 per month renewal ($75 total) $20 per month ($60 total)

$35 per month renewal ($105 total) $25 per month ($75)

$45 per month renewal ($135 total) 6 months $20 per month ($120) $25 per month ($150) $35 per month ($210) 12 months $15 per month ($180) $20 per month ($240) $25 per month ($300)

You can add more high-speed data at a rate of $10 for 1GB or $20 for 3GB if you run out. You can also upgrade to the next plan up if you feel you’ll need more every month in the middle of your billing cycle.

Mint Mobile vs. Metro by T-Mobile What to know about Metro by T-Mobile’s plans



Metro’s plans are more traditional in design. You can save money by adding more lines to your account where each additional line costs less than the previous up to five lines. The 2GB plan is the most barebones and doesn’t offer any extras like a hotspot. You also can’t add international calling features. Most smartphone users will want to step up to a plan with a larger data package.

Both of the unlimited plans get you a ton of data on your phone but the addition of Amazon Prime alongside 10GB of additional hotspot data on the $60 plan can make it a better deal for people with another device such as a tablet. If you already pay for Amazon Prime, the difference in cost pays for itself easily.

High-speed data 2GB 10GB Unlimited Unlimited Line 1 $30/mo. $40/mo. $50/mo. $60/mo. Lines 2-5 NA $70, $100, $130, $160 $80, $110, $140, $170 $90, $120, $120, $150 International addons NA Available Available Available Extras NA Music Unlimited 5GB Hotspot

100GB Google One 15GB Hotspot

100GB Google One

Amazon Prime

Metro by T-Mobile often has plan specials such as a $40 unlimited plan for customers switching from another carrier. Be sure to check Metro’s website for deals before signing up.

Mint Mobile vs. Metro by T-Mobile Do you get service overseas?



If you’re calling outside of the country both Mint Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile have you covered. Conveniently, Mint Mobile offers free calling to Mexico and Canada and supports calling to 160 other countries paid by the minute. The rates vary by country and you’ll need to add money to your Mint account before calling, but it’s nice to have the option available.

Metro by T-Mobile loses the edge here but there are still options. You can add a package to get these features. Mexico and Canada calling can be added for $5 each but you’ll need to check other countries individually to see which plan you’ll need.

If you’re traveling, Mint Mobile has some options for you while Metro by T-Mobile requires you to get service from one of its partners, which is a bit less convenient.

Mint Mobile has reduced rates for Mexico and Canada at $.02 per text, $.06 per minute, and $.06 per MB. The other supported countries are more expensive at $.05 per text, $.25 per minute, and $.20 per MB. If you’re traveling for an extended period of time it may be worth it to grab a travel SIM card when you get there.

Mint Mobile vs. Metro by T-Mobile The same T-Mobile network



Both Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile use the T-Mobile network, so you can expect the same level of performance from the two with some possible slight speed differences based on deprioritization. Still, both LTE and 5G support are here for either carrier and T-Mobile has been adding speed and coverage to its network consistently for years.

If you are going to use the T-Mobile network at all, it’s a good idea to have a phone that supports T-Mobile’s band 71, which has a better coverage range than their older LTE bands. Getting a phone with sub-6 5G on T-Mobile’s network will give you the best coverage and speed as time goes on. Look for support for bands n71 (600MHz) and n41 (2.5GHz).

Be sure to check your coverage on Mint Mobile’s or Metro by T-Mobile’s coverage maps.

Mint Mobile vs. Metro by T-Mobile Find the right phones



Both of these carriers can accept GSM unlocked phones. If you want to buy a phone from Metro by T-Mobile you can find a selection on its website. Mint Mobile is also happy to sell you one from its website since it doesn’t have any storefronts.

Both carriers have a good selection of phones from the new Samsung Galaxy phones and Google Pixel phones to the newest iPhones. There are also plenty of options for mid and low-end devices which are a great way to save some money on a secondary line or if you don’t think an expensive phone is a worthwhile investment.

If you choose to go with a BYOD device, be sure to check compatibility for both Mint Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile before making the switch.

There are a ton of phones that work with Mint Mobile and pretty much all of them will work with Metro by T-Mobile as well. If you want to get in on 5G, you’re going to pay a bit more upfront but unlocked 5G phones are getting more affordable all the time. Just make sure they work with at least bands n71 and n41 for the best possible results on the new T-Mobile network.

Mint Mobile vs. Metro by T-Mobile Which works best for you?



As people use more and more data all the time, Metro by T-Mobile’s larger data plans are a better value, especially when you consider the multi-line savings. There’s no doubt that Mint Mobile is a cheaper option that still provides access to the robust T-Mobile network. All things considered, Metro by T-Mobile provides a more flexible experience and the unlimited options allow your plan to keep up with your usage.

Tons of data for heavy users Metro by T-Mobile’s plans are great for heavy users that want to forget about data caps. Multi-line discounts help you save. From $30/mo. at Metro by T-Mobile

Bulk pricing for everyone Mint Mobile offers enough data for most users with great prices. If you buy the whole year you can save some serious cash. From $15/mo. at Mint Mobile

