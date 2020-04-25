Mission Impossible 7 & 8 Delayed, Along With Other Movies

As movie studios continue to figure out when they’ll be able to show new movies in theaters, release calendars are shifting around. Even Marvel Studios’ films are currently on the move, as the next Thor, Doctor Strange, and Spider-Man movies have all been given new launch dates. Other major franchises are facing the same hurdles thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, including Mission: Impossible.

According to a report from Deadline, both Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 have been delayed. M:I 7, which was supposed to arrive next July, will now debut on November 19, 2021. Likewise, M:I 8 has shifted from August 5, 2022 to November 4, 2022. Interestingly, the new date for the 8th film in the franchise is already taken up by comic book movie sequel Shazam 2.

It was announced back in February that the COVID-19 outbreak had led to production being halted on M:I 7 in Italy, and thus far a date has not been announced to resume filming.

Other Paramount films that have gotten new release dates include The Tomorrow War, Paw Patrol, Dungeons & Dragons, and Spell. You can see all of the new release dates below to start planning out your movie theater trips a few years from now.