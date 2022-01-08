MIT scientists want to build a new “flying saucer UFO” rover to investigate asteroids and the moon.

MIT scientists want to build a new “flying saucer UFO” rover that could explore asteroids and the moon.

Flying saucers could be used to explore the moon and asteroids that orbit our planet in the near future.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is working on developing a new type of hovering spacecraft that can operate without the use of oxygen.

The craft will levitate using the electric charge available from interplanetary surfaces, much like birds and planes do.

The researchers are currently putting the spacecraft through its paces and have developed a beta that is the size of a human palm.

The “flying saucer” shaped object is about the same weight as a chicken egg.

The electric can be charged “much like static electricity can make a person’s hair stand on end,” according to the researchers.

“We’re thinking of using it like the Japanese space agency’s Hayabusa missions,” said Oliver Jia-Richards, the study’s lead author and a graduate student in MIT’s Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics.

“That spacecraft orbited a small asteroid, sending small rovers to its surface.

Similarly, we believe that in the future, a mission could send out small hovering rovers to explore the moon’s surface and other asteroids.”

Although celestial bodies without atmospheres, such as the moon and asteroids, cannot support the flight of traditional flight craft, their lack of atmosphere allows them to receive direct sunlight.

As a result, an electric field can form on their surfaces.

“Then we came up with the idea of transferring our own charge to the surface to supplement its natural charge,” Jia-Richards explains.

The MIT researchers discovered that a small disc-shaped craft equipped with small thrusters could generate enough electrostatic force to hover over the charged surface, thanks in part to NASA funding.

The small craft was able to hover and levitate over the charge as a result of this, with their research indicating that their design concept was strong enough to levitate a 2-pound object on the moon or a large asteroid.

The moon’s natural surface charge can lift lunar dust more than three feet into the air, but with the thrusters in place, the repulsive force could be even greater.

For NASA and other space exploration expeditions, this could open up a world of possibilities.

“In theory, with better modeling, we could levitate to much higher heights,” said Paulo Lozano, Jia-Richards’ co-author.

“You don’t have to worry about wheels or moving parts with a levitating rover,” Lozano added.

“The terrain of an asteroid could be completely uneven, and if you had a controlled mechanism to keep your rover floating, you could go over very rough, unexplored terrain without having to physically dodge the asteroid.”

