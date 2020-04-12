MLB Starts Online Season With MLB The Show Players League

Major League Baseball announced Friday that for the first time, it would host a virtual baseball season with 30 MLB athletes in PS4’s MLB The Show 20. The season will consist of 29 three-inning games throughout April, with the top eight teams making it to the playoffs, ending with the two best teams going head to head in the World Series.

The season opener started April 10 with Amir Garrett, of the Cincinnati Reds, beating Blake Snell, pitcher for Tampa Bay Rays on MLB Network’s Twitch account. Players were ecstatically jumping up and down on-screen and showing frustration in the inaugural game.

Outside of providing entertainment to baseball fans, the MLB teamed up with the Major League Baseball Players Association and Sony Interactive Entertainment to donate a collective $175,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Canada.

“Their contributions will help support our efforts in communities around the country to provide critical meals, support for first responders’ children and virtual learning to kids, families and communities,” Jim Clark, President and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, said in a statement. “Today, amid the current crisis, we are committed more than ever to ensure Club staff, members, families, and communities have the resources and support they need.”

Even with the regular MLB season canceled due to COVID-19 MLB The Show Players League is keeping things authentic with Robert Flores, MLB Network Host, proving real-time commentary for games. The action continues today with Ty Buttrey of the Los Angeles Angels, Jon Duplantier of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Niko Goodrum of the Detroit TigersTigers, Carl Edwards Jr. of the Seattle Mariners, Rhys Hoskins of the Philadelphia Phillies, and Jesus Luzardo of the Oakland A’s.

For up to date standings, keep an eye on MLB The Show Twitter account. You can catch all the games on MLB’s YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch accounts.