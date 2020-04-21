Modder Recreates Super Mario Odyssey In Super Mario 64

If you’ve dreamed of using Mario’s hat Cappy to pilot the out-of-place dinosaur from that one cave level of Super Mario 64, we have good news for you. The well-known Nintendo 64 modder Kaze Emanuar has released a project titled Super Mario Odyssey 64 that recreates many of the locales and mechanics of the Switch game, including using Cappy to control enemies, as well as a very polygonal Bowser in a top hat.

According to a trailer, the mod features 80 moons to collect in total. It’s only playable through an N64 emulator, and the process requires using a tool to patch a ROM of Super Mario 64. Though it’s currently available for download, Nintendo is famously vigilant in sending cease-and-desist letters to force fan-projects based on their properties to shut down, so interested parties might want to download it sooner rather than later. Pokemon Uranium and Another Metroid 2 Remake (AM2R) are two of the most notable projects to receive such treatment from Nintendo’s legal team.

If you can’t get enough Super Mario 64, you might be able to play it along with Odyssey on your Switch. According to reports, Nintendo’s latest console will soon get remastered versions of classic Mario games, including 64, Super Mario Sunshine, Super Mario 3D World, and Super Mario Galaxy. In other news, a rom-hacker named Ryan Bloom noticed that Super Mario 64’s smoke effect has been bugged for 24 years.