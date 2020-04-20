Modder releases Super Mario 64 ‘demake’ of Super Mario Odyssey

Prolific Super Mario 64 modder Kaze Emanuar released a new project this weekend, a “demake” of Nintendo Switch game Super Mario Odyssey, lovingly recreated in Nintendo 64 style.

Super Mario Odyssey 64 is another impressive mod from the creator. The project incorporates Cappy as part of Mario’s powers, letting him assume direct control of Goombas, Bullet Bills, Pokios, and more. Emanuar says the mod includes 80 moons to collect. Instructions for how to download and patch the original game’s ROM are included in the trailer’s YouTube description.

Kaze Emanuar has a long history of Super Mario 64 mod-making. The creator has merged the Nintendo 64 game with mechanics from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Super Mario 3D World, and even gotten some unwanted attention from Nintendo with a Super Mario 64 Online mod. Emanuar is working on a mashup of Super Mario 64 and Banjo-Kazooie, which you can preview on the YouTube channel.

For a longer look at Super Mario Odyssey 64, check out Kaze Emanuar’s beta test playthrough.

