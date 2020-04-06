Modern Warfare Season 3 Leak Reveals New Map

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Season 3 update is coming very soon, but ahead of that, some of the first details about what’s included in the release have leaked ahead of schedule.

Data-miners claim to have found references to a new map called “Village” that will be included in the Season 3 update. According to the leak, which shows the map from a top-down view this is a brand-new map, not a remake of the Village map from 2011’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

Another leaked image, which you can see here at CharlieIntel, shows what appears to be the loading screen for the Village map. It depicts a forest setting with buildings that are on fire. It appears to be a three-lane map.

The first logo for Modern Warfare Season 3 shows that the character Alex, from the main campaign, has survived but he now has a prosthetic leg. It’s expected that Season 3 will bring with it a new battle pass (which will be shared across the free-to-play Warzone), along with new maps, weapons, and more. All should become clear very soon, as Season 3 kicks off April 8.

While you wait, you can currently enjoy double XP in Modern Warfare and Warzone. Check out the links below to get even more details on what’s new in Modern Warfare and Warzone.