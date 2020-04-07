Modern Warfare Season 3 Update Teased In New Image — “Worlds Collide”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s new Season 3 update is launching very soon, on April 8, and now a new piece of marketing material has offered a slight tease about what to expect.

CharlieIntel reports that a marketing email for Season 3 has been sent to some people ahead of schedule, and the message teases that “worlds collide” in the new update.

“Operators return, New gear arrives, and worlds collide,” a line in the material says. An image included in the email shows a new character skin for Alex, the soldier who many were surprised to see in the initial teaser for Season 3 due to the events of the Modern Warfare campaign. Check out the image above.

The Season 3 update will include updates and new content for Modern Warfare’s multiplayer and Spec Ops mode, as well as the battle royale game Warzone. It’s expected there will be a new Season 3 Battle Pass, too.

In the midst of Modern Warfare Season 2, Activision also released Modern Warfare 2 Remastered on PS4, with PC and Xbox One versions to come in late April. It’s a standalone game, not part of the Modern Warfare package, and it doesn’t include multiplayer, so as to not split the player base in Modern Warfare.